Proiect îndrăzneț pentru combaterea secetei și a schimbărilor climatice

California may see its 4,000 miles of canals covered in solar panels if a pilot program is successful. Project Nexus, scheduled for this fall, is the first-ever solar panel over canal development in the United States. The $20 million project, funded by the state of California, will assess reduction of water evaporation resulting from mid-day shade and wind mitigation; improvements to water quality through reduced vegetative growth; reduction in canal maintenance through reduced vegetative growth; and generation of renewable electricity.