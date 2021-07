July 20, 2021, Toluca, Mexico: Transgender community, take part during the celebration of the approval of the Gender Identity Law, outside the Chamber of Deputies of the State of Mexico, after the deputies approved the 'Gender Identity Law', with which the name and sex in the birth certificates. The reform will allow a person who decides to change gender to rectify her birth certificate before the Civil Registry so that a name and gender according to her identity can be recorded. (Credit Image: © Amaresh V. Narro/Pacific Press via ZUMA Press Wire)