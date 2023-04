April 12, 2023, Asuncion, Paraguay: NPR's Twitter account displayed on a smartphone. NPR will no longer post fresh content to its official Twitter feeds. In explaining its decision, NPR cited Twitter's decision to first label the network ''state-affiliated media,'' the same term it uses for propaganda outlets in Russia, China and other autocratic countries. Twitter revised its label on NPR's account to ''government-funded media.'' The news organization says that is inaccurate and misleading, given that NPR is a private, nonprofit company with editorial independence.