epa08824497 A person stocks shelves with the stores last pallet of toilet paper after a COVID-19 outbreak triggered panic-buying in Adelaide, Australia, 17 November 2020. New restrictions on hairdressers, beauty salons, pubs, restaurants and gyms will come into effect on 18 November in response to a COVID-19 outbreak in Adelaide. EPA-EFE/KELLY BARNES AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT