A still image taken from a handout video provided by the Russian President's press service on 19 March 2023 shows Russian President Vladimir Putin drives a car during his visit to Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, late 18 March 2023. Putin visited the Russian-occupied city after he visited Crimea on the ninth anniversary of Russia's annexation of the Black Sea peninsula. According to the Kremlin, Putin had conversations with local residents, visited an apartment of one of the locals, assessed new roads, and followed the construction of new facilities in the city. On 24 February 2022 Russian troops entered the Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared to be a 'Special Military Operation', starting an armed conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN PRESIDENT PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES