Reacții după scandalul votului de la Eurovision. Ce spun doi cântăreți care au reprezentat România la concurs anii trecuți

epa09948024 A Ukrainian man watches a broadcast on his mobile phone as Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine celebrates winning the 66th annual Eurovision Song Contest (ESC), in Odesa, Ukraine, early 15 May 2022. Ukrainians could not gather to watch the ESC 2022 this year due to a curfew and big numbers of evacuated people amid the Russian invasion. On 24 February, Russian troops invaded Ukrainian territory starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. According to the UNHCR, more than six million refugees have fled Ukraine and a further 7.7 million people have been displaced internally within Ukraine since. EPA-EFE/STEPAN FRANKO