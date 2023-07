(L-R) International Criminal Court (ICC) judges Tomoko Akane, Antoine Kesia-Mbe Mindua and Rosario Salvatore Aitala looks on during the induction of member of the board of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice-Edouard Ngaissona of the Central African Republic, as part of his initial appearance before the judges of the ICC in The Hague on January 25, 2019, following his extradition from France on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Ngaissona is charged with coordinating so-called anti-Balaka militia which emerged after civil war broke out in the Central African Republic (CAR) in 2013.,Image: 410343585, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Netherlands OUT NETHERLANDS OUT, Model Release: no