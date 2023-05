A woman carries her child near multi-storey residential building damaged by shrapnels from a downed kamikaze drone of the Russian army. Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital with Iranian strike drones. This is the third shelling of Kyiv in the last 24 hours. The Ukrainian military destroyed 29 out of 31 Russian drones. - Sergei Chuzavkov / SOPA Images//SOPAIMAGES_sopa012408/Credit:SOPA Images/SIPA/2305310842,Image: 780438014, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no