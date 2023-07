MAKARIVKA, DONETSK OBLAST, UKRAINE - JUNE 21: Ukrainian soldiers from the 35th Brigade fire targets using 120 mm mortar near one of newly captured villages in Makarivka, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on June 21, 2023. Wojciech Grzedzinski / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM,Image: 784665915, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no