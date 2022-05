Poza care îi poate aduce unui model din Rusia șase ani de închisoare: goală, lângă un copac sacru din Bali

NEWS COPY - WITH VIDEO AND PICTURES A Russian tourist turned herself to the police after offending locals when she posed naked on a 700-year-old sacred tree in Bali. Alina Fazleeva did naked yoga poses on a centuries-old weeping paperbark tree inside Babakan temple grounds in Tabanan regency. She then boasted on social media about 'hearing her ancestors' voices' while she was hugging the bark and being 'aprt of an endless chain'. The self-proclaimed yogi’s post was recently discovered by a furious local and reported to the police as the tree turned out to be sacred, with locals believing it has spiritual power and significance. Angry Buddhist-Hindu devotees branded the Russian woman ‘a trashy 'tourist'. As police investigated the incident, Alina went to the station ‘to cooperate’ but no official charges were filed against the woman.,Image: 688761548, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia