JERUSALEM, Nov. 1, 2023 -- An Israeli Navy missile boat is seen in the area of the Red Sea on Nov. 1, 2023. Israel sent missile boats to the Red Sea, the army said on Wednesday after Houthi forces in Yemen fired missiles and drones toward Israel's resort city of Eilat. "Israeli Navy missile boats arrived in the area of the Red Sea," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement, noting the move was made following a "situational assessment and as part of defensive efforts in the area." / Profimedia Images