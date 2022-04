A poster photo of U.S. Marine Corps veteran and Russian prisoner Trevor Reed stands in Lafayette Park near the White House, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Washington. Reed's family is urging President Joe Biden to advocate for their son's release from his nine-year prison term on charges alleging that he assaulted police officers in Moscow.,Image: 674024329, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required., Model Release: no, Pictured: Joe Biden,Trevor Reed, Credit line: Profimedia