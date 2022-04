epa09905361 An aid worker collects scattered wheat grains as others distribute emergency food rations provided by Mona Relief Yemen for war-affected people during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Sana'a, Yemen, 23 April 2022. War-ravaged Yemen is experiencing a severe food insecurity with 17.4 million people currently in need of food assistance due to a seven-year-old armed conflict between the Houthis and the Saudi-backed government. Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in the Koran was during its last 10 nights. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB