March 14, 2020, Kracow, Poland: Wizzair Airbus A321-231 lands at the Krakow-Balice International Airport..Along with the soon-to-be-announced state of emergency, Polish government decided to close the borders to foreigners and cancel all international flights from March 15th to 25th. The restrictions introduced are intended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus epidemic. (Credit Image: © Filip Radwanski/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire)