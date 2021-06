Record mondial: O monedă din aur, vândută la licitaţie cu 18,9 milioane de dolari

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 11, 2021 A Sotheby’s employee holds a 1933 Double Eagle Coin during the "Three Treasures – Collected by Stuart Weitzman," a dedicated live auction, of three treasures from the personal collection of the fashion designer and collector. The US coin sold for record $19.5 mn at Sotheby's auction on June 8, 2021. The "Double Eagle" was minted in 1933 and breaks the record for the most expensive coin in the world, set by a 1794 "Flowing Hair" silver dollar that sold for $10 million in 2013.,Image: 614795281, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia