epa04497680 A driver wearing protective full-body suit steers an ambulance in which a voluntary worker brought from Mali is being transfered from the air base in Torrejon de Ardoz, Madrid, as it arrives to the Carlos III hospital in Madrid, Spain, 21 November 2014. Spanish authorities announced 20 November that a Spanish voluntary worker based in Mali would be transfered to Spain in order to be treated after she accidentaly got an ebola infected needle under her skin. It has not yet been confirmed if she is infected with the virus but will remain at the Hospital in Madrid under control in order to avoid any risks. EPA/SERGIO BARRENECHEA