epa04808969 Two Danish Leopard 2A5 tanks are used in the Saber Strike-15 military exercise at the Drawsko pomorskie military range in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, 19 June 2015. The Saber Strike programme facilitates cooperation between Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, the United States and participating nations from Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Great Britain, Norway, Portugal and Slovenia to improve joint operational capabilities in a variety of missions, and prepares the participating nations and units to support multinational contingency operations around the world. EPA/MARCIN BIELECKI POLAND OUT