epa04673057 Military vehicles of the 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment of the US Army mainly consisting of 'Stryker' armoured personell carriers drive in a convoy near Parnu, Estonia, 21 March 2015. The convoy called 'Dragoon Ride' moves from the Tapa Military base in Estonia to its home in Germany, and collects US soldiers from separate training locations in the Baltic states and Poland. The 'Dragoon Ride' will pass through Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Latvia, the Czech Republic and will finally end at the regiment's home base at Rose Barracks in Vilseck, Germany. EPA/VALDA KALNINA