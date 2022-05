A woman takes a photo of a kid on destroyed Russian military vehicle displayed at the National Museum of Military History of Ukraine in Kyiv, Ukraine 8 May 2022. Ukrainian soldiers of the 112th Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hand overed to the National Military History Museum of Ukraine exhibits related to the defense of Kyiv in February-April 2022 amid Russian invasion in Ukraine, destroyed Russian military vehicles, weapons, personal belongings of Russian soldiers, as well as personal belongings of Ukrainian defenders of battles near Kyiv. Opening Of An Exhibition Of Destroyed Russian Military Vehicles In Kyiv, Amid Russian Invasion In Ukraine - 08 May 2022,Image: 689611510, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia