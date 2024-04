Poland Prime Minister Donald Tusk, left, and Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban laugh together before a meeting during Day 2 of the European Union summit at the European headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Friday, March 22, 2024. EU leaders will discuss the continued support for Ukraine in the face of RussiaÕs war of aggression, security and defence, the unfolding situation in the Middle East, enlargement, external relations, migration, agriculture and the European Semester. (Photo by Arnaud Andrieu/Sipa Press).//ANDRIEUARNAUD_AA20240322Meeting14/Credit:Arnaud Andrieu/SIPA. Profimedia Images