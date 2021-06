epa09098513 (FILE) - The cruise ship 'Queen Victoria' passing by in front of the Campanile tower on Venice's Piazza San Marco Square, in Venice, Italy, 23 September 2013 (reissued 26 March 2021). The Italian government on 25 March 2021 announced to temporary suspend transit of cruise ships past St. Mark's square of Venice. Instead, the cruise ships will have to dock at an industrial port. EPA-EFE/ANDREA MEROLA