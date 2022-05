04.05.2022 An Ilyushin Il-80 airborne command and control aircraft and Mikoyan MiG-29 fighter aircrafts fly over the Moskva City International Business Centre during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade, which marks the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Moscow, Russia.,Image: 688548629, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Editors' note: THIS IMAGE IS PROVIDED BY RUSSIAN STATE-OWNED AGENCY SPUTNIK., Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia