Yars ICBM launched in strategic deterrence forces exercises on Wednesday Oct 26, 2022. Russia President Vladimir Putin has watched military forces carry out nuclear exercises in Russia amid growing fears Moscow may trigger a major escalation in the Ukraine war. The Russian president oversaw the tests, which had been planned for some time, via video link from an office. During the exercises, the country's nuclear forces carried out multiple practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles. The manoeuvres followed Mr Putin's warning about his readiness to use all means available to fend off attacks on Russia's territory, in a clear reference to the country's nuclear arsenals. The drills saw the test-firing of a Yars land-based intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the launch of a Sineva ICBM by a Russian nuclear submarine and the Tu-95 strategic bombers set off cruise missiles at practice targets.