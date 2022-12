epa10356397 Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 09 December 2022. Heads of member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) (Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia) meet to sum up the council's work over the year and to set key priorities for further deepening of the Eurasian integration. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO