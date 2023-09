Handout photo dated August 29, 2019 shows an M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank fires during the Tank Gunnery Competition in Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the arrival of the tanks on the Telegram messaging app: "Good news from Minister (of Defense Rustem) Umerov. Abrams are already in Ukraine and are being prepared to reinforce our brigades." He did not specify the number of tanks that have been delivered. They are the first of 31 M1 Abrams tanks promised by the Biden administration, and come months ahead of initial estimates. They join tanks already deployed by NATO partners, including German-made Leopards and Britain's Challengers, which arrived last spring. U.S. Marine,Image: 808471139, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** HANDOUT image or SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE or FILMSTILL for EDITORIAL USE ONLY! * Please note: Fees charged by Profimedia are for the Profimedia's services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright or License in the material. Profimedia does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright or License in the attached material. By publishing this material you (the user) expressly agree to indemnify and to hold Profimedia and its directors, shareholders and employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), or any causes of action or allegation against Profimedia arising out of or connected in any way with publication of the material. Profimedia does not claim any copyright or license in the attached materials. Any downloading fees charged by Profimedia are for Profimedia's services only.