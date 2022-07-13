Serialul „Succession” conduce nominalizările de anul acesta, are 25. Este urmat de „Ted Lasso”, comedia dramatică cu două sezoane, care are 20 de nominalizări, fiind urmat de serialul „The White Lotus”.

Producţiile câştigătoare ale ediţiei din acest an a Premiilor Emmy vor fi anunţate în cadrul unei ceremonii organizate la Los Angeles la data de 12 septembrie.

Nominalizări la Premiile Emmy 2022

Serial – dramă: „Better Call Saul”, „Euphoria”, „Ozark”, „Severance”, „Squid Game”, „Stranger Things”, „Succession”, „Yellowjackets”

Serial – comedie: „Abbott Elementary”, „Barry”, „Curb Your Enthusiasm”, „Hacks”, „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, „Only Murders in the Building”, „Ted Lasso”, „What We Do in the Shadows”

Miniserie: „Dopesick”, „The Dropout”, „Inventing Anna”, „Pam & Tommy”, „The White Lotus”

Actor în rol principal într-un serial-dramă: Brian Cox, „Succession”, Lee Jung-jae, „Squid Game”, Bob Odenkirk, „Better Call Saul”, Adam Scott, „Severance”, Jeremy Strong, „Succession”

Actriţă în rol principal într-un serial-dramă: Jodie Comer, „Killing Eve”, Laura Linney, „Ozark”, Melanie Lynskey, „Yellowjackets”, Sandra Oh, „Killing Eve”, Reese Witherspoon, „The Morning Show”, Zendaya, „Euphoria”

Actor în rol secundar într-un serial-dramă: Nicholas Braun, „Succession”, Billy Crudup, „The Morning Show”, Kieran Culkin, „Succession”, Park Hae-soo, „Squid Game”, Matthew Macfadyen, „Succession”, John Turturro, „Severance”, Christopher Walken, „Severance”, Oh Yeong-su, „Squid Game”

Actriţă în rol secundar într-un serial-dramă: Patricia Arquette, „Severance”, Julia Garner, „Ozark”, Jung Ho-yeon, „Squid Game”, Christina Ricci, „Yellowjackets”, Rhea Seehorn, „Better Call Saul”, J. Smith-Cameron, „Succession”, Sarah Snook, „Succession”, Sydney Sweeney, „Euphoria”

Actor în rol principal într-un serial-comedie: Donald Glover, „Atlanta”, Bill Hader, „Barry”, Nicholas Hoult, „The Great”, Steve Martin, „Only Murders in the Building”, Martin Short, „Only Murders in the Building”, Jason Sudeikis, „Ted Lasso”

Actriţă în rol principal într-un serial-comedie: Rachel Brosnahan, „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, Quinta Brunson, „Abbott Elementary”, Kaley Cuoco, „The Flight Attendant”, Elle Fanning, „The Great”, Issa Rae, „Insecure”, Jean Smart, „Hacks”

Actor în rol secundar într-un serial-comedie: Anthony Carrigan, „Barry”, Brett Goldstein, „Ted Lasso”, Toheeb Jimoh, „Ted Lasso”, Nick Mohammed, „Ted Lasso”, Tony Shalhoub, „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, Tyler James Williams, „Abbott Elementary”, Henry Winkler, „Barry”, Bowen Yang, „Saturday Night Live”

Actriţă în rol secundar într-un serial-comedie: Alex Borstein, „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, Hannah Einbinder, „Hacks”, Janelle James, „Abbott Elementary”, Kate McKinnon, „Saturday Night Live”, Sarah Niles, „Ted Lasso”, Sheryl Lee Ralph, „Abbott Elementary”, Juno Temple, „Ted Lasso”, Hannah Waddingham, „Ted Lasso”

Actor în rol principal într-o miniserie sau într-un film de televiziune: Colin Firth, „The Staircase”, Andrew Garfield, „Under the Banner of Heaven”, Oscar Isaac, „Scenes from a Marriage”, Michael Keaton, „Dopesick”, Himesh Patel, „Station Eleven”, Sebastian Stan, „Pam & Tommy”

Actriţă în rol principal într-o miniserie sau într-un film de televiziune: Toni Collette, „The Staircase”, Julia Garner, „Inventing Anna”, Lily James, „Pam & Tommy”, Sarah Paulson, „Impeachment: American Crime Story”, Margaret Qualley, „Maid”, Amanda Seyfried, „The Dropout”

Outstanding reality/competition series: „The Amazing Race”, „Top Chef”, „RuPaul’s Drag Race”, „Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”, „The Voice”, „Nailed It!”

Outstanding variety talk series: „Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”, „The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”, „Late Night With Seth Meyers”, „The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”, „Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

