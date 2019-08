epa06805816 Archaeologists clean bone remains during an excavation in Pampa La Cruz, a pre-Columbian archaeological site, belonging to the Chimu culture, located near the city of Trujillo, Peru, 13 June 2018. The excavation by a Peruvian research team, funded by the National Geographic Society, found the remains of 111 children sacrificed in the pre-Columbian era by the Chimu, Peruvian archaeologist Feren Castillo announced on the same day. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS