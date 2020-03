epa08325365 People wait outside of Sweetgreen to pick up there food to-go orders in New York, New York, USA, 26 March 2020. Last week New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued a statewide shut down of all non-essential businesses and a ban on all non-solitary outside activities that is set begin on Sunday night in effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. New York City is now an epicenter of coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus. New York City has reported over 37 thousand confirmed cases and 385 deaths. EPA-EFE/Peter Foley