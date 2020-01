epa08167941 (FILE) - epa03048694 Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant shouts directions against the Houston Rockets in the second half of play in their NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, California, USA, 03 January 2012 (reissued 26 January 2020). According to media reports former US basketball player Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, USA on 26 January 2020. He was 41. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK SHUTTERSTOCK OUT