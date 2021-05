epa09217540 Visitors walk past an Olympic Ring monument at Japan Olympic Committee (JOC) headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, 21 May 2021. A three-day meeting of the IOC Coordination Commission for the Games of the XXXII Olympiad were held remotely 19-21 May 2021. The International Olympic Committee, the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the Japanese Olympic Committee, the Government of Japan and other relevant parties participate in the meeting. More than 80 per cent of Japanese people think to cancel or postpone the Tokyo Olympic Games according to a opinion poll by a Japanese TV on mid-May. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA