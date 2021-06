Supporters of the Netherlands hold a rainbow flag, at the Puskas Arena, in Budapest, on June 27, 2021, during the UEFA Euro 2020 football match between the Czech Republic and the Netherlands. About 7,000 to 10,000 Dutch people have traveled to the Hungarian capital to attend the football match.,Image: 618170785, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Netherlands OUT, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia