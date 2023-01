epa10391998 Jordi Amat (L) of Indonesia in action against Pham Tuan Hai (R) of Vietnam during the AFF (ASEAN Football Federation) Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 semifinal first leg soccer match between Indonesia and Vietnam at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, 06 January 2023. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO