epa08608076 Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea gestures while launching her candidacy for a new mandate on behalf of main opposition party, the Social Democrat Party (PSD), in Bucharest, Romania, 16 August 2020. Local elections were supposed to be held in Romania in early June 2020. As the COVID-19 pandemic emerged and evolved, the Government of Romania postponed the elections to 27 September 2020. EPA-EFE/BOGDAN CRISTEL