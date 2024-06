Oakland County Sheriff Evidence Technicians document the scene where a shooting took place at Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad in Rochester Hills, Michigan, on June 15, 2024. A shooter opened fire at a water park in the US state of Michigan on June 15, wounding nine or more people including at least one child, police said. The victims were of varying ages, including one eight-year-old. The local sheriff's office said it potentially had the suspect contained near the scene of the shooting in Rochester Hills, a suburb of Detroit.,Image: 881977831, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no