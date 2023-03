19 March 2023, North Rhine-Westphalia, Münster: Police work at the scene in front of a ride. A 31-year-old man was stabbed with a knife and died after an altercation at the Send in Münster. A previously unknown perpetrator had gotten into an argument with the 31-year-old man at a carousel at the funfair on Saturday evening. Photo: David Poggemann/Nord-West-Media /dpa,Image: 763754175, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: GERMANY OUT, Model Release: no