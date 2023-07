As part of his visit to the United States of America, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a meeting with U.S. President Joseph Biden. Joseph and Jill Biden greeted the Ukrainian President at the White House in Washington. Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked for the invitation and warm welcome among true friends of Ukraine. On behalf of the Ukrainian people, he expressed gratitude to Joseph Biden and all Americans for the tremendous support and leadership that the United States has shown in helping Ukraine. "Mr. President, it is a great honor for me to be here. I wanted to arrive earlier, but I couldn't because of the difficult situation. And since I'm here, that means we're in control of the situation. And this is primarily thanks to your support," said the Ukrainian President during a short conversation with media representatives before the start of the negotiations. Joseph Biden welcomed Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington. "Mr. President, its good to have you back. I am delighted you were able to make the trip. And it is an honor to be by your side in the united defense against the brutal war waged by Putin. It's hard to believe, but 300 days have passed since the brutal assault on Ukrainians' right to exist as a nation," said the U.S. President. The leader of the United States noted the courage and resolve demonstrated by the Ukrainian people in defending their future. The U.S. will continue to provide Ukraine with the ability to defend itself, in particular by means of air defense. "And that is why we are going to be providing Ukraine with a Patriot missile battery and training your forces to be able to accurately use them," Joseph Biden said.,Image: 746368014, License: Royalty-free, Restrictions: , Model Release: no