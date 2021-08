Taliban fighters mobilize to control a crowd rallying to raise the national flag of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan during a rally for Independence Day at Pashtunistan Square in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. About 200 people rallied towards the city center chanting ODeath to Pakistan, God Bless Afghanistan, Long Live the National Flag of Afghanistan.O (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES) TALIBAN RULE OVER KABUL, Kabul, Kabul Province, Afghanistan - 19 Aug 2021,Image: 627871685, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia