epa08609965 New South Wales (NSW) Police transport drugs from on board the Coralynne fishing trawler at NSW Police Marine Area Command in Sydney Australia, 18 August 2020. The Coralynne was seized on 17 August along with cocaine believed to have a street value of 180 million US dollars (250 million Australian dollars). EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT