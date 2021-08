epa06239743 A man passes an empty Monarch airline service desk at the Luton Airport in Luton, Britain, 02 October 2017. Monarch Airlines has ceased trading and its 300,000 future bookings for flights and holidays have been cancelled. Monarch Airlines on 02 October 2017 stated that they confirmed that the following companies have ceased trading and now entered administration: Monarch Airlines Ltd Monarch Holidays Ltd, First Aviation Ltd, previously trading as Monarch Airlines Avro Ltd, Somewhere2stay Ltd. As a result, Monarch informs that, as of 02 October 2017, all future holidays and flights provided by these companies have been cancelled and are no longer operating. There are up to 110,000 passengers abroad, the British Government has asked the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to coordinate flights back to Britain for all Monarch customers currently overseas. These new flights will be at no extra cost to customers. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL