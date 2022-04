Cum a devenit lockdown-ul brutal din Shanghai o povară pentru liderul Xi Jinping și un risc pentru economia chineză și cea globală

epa09908280 Men wearing protective gear walk among the deserted streets during the city lockdown in main shopping and tourist area Nanjing street in Shanghai, China, 25 April 2022. On 25 April 2022, there were 2.666 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in China, of which 2.472 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission report. Shanghai city also reported 16.983 local asymptomatic infections with no new death cases. The total number of deaths reported in the city is 87, with an average age of 81, the Health Commission said on Sunday. All patients had severe underlying health conditions. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET