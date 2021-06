LISBON, PORTUGAL - MAY 15: Mayor of Lisbon Fernando Medina delivers a speech during the official inauguration of the International Contemporary Art Fair ARCOlisboa 2019 at the Cordoaria Nacional, in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 15, 2019. ARCOlisboa will open to the general public between 16 and 19 May 2019. Photo: Xinhua / Pedro Fiuza (Credit Image: © Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua via ZUMA Wire)