epa07501446 Roscosmos State Space Corporation Director General Dmitry Rogozin (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (front R) visit the NPO Energomash enterprise developing and producing liquid rocket engines for space launch vehicles in Khimki, Moscow region, Russia, 12 April 2019, on the Cosmonautics Day dedicated to the first manned space flight. On 12 April 1961 Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin circled the Earth for 108 minutes aboard the Vostok 1 spacecraft. EPA-EFE/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT