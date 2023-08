Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks to a journalist during an interview with AFP, in Kyiv, on August 16, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine will need a steady supply of Western arms and ammunition until its military has routed Russian forces from all occupied Ukrainian territory. "We need to move forward, because war is a reality, and in this reality, we need to win. There is no other way," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has told AFP in an interview / Profimedia Images