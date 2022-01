Doi autori americani susțin că au rezolvat misterul uciderii lui Hazel Drew, din 1908, crima care a inspirat celebrul serial Twin Peaks

** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN UNITED STATES ** Los Angeles, - Cult TV show Twin Peaks reboot debuts on Showtime with Kyle MacLachlan and Sheryl Lee reprising their original roles. The Twin Peaks revival made its debut with the first of 18 episodes. Agent Dale Cooper, played by returning lead Kyle MacLachlan, was back for the revival set in the weird little hamlet of Twin Peaks, Washington, a quarter-century after first appearing on ABC. Cooper in the original series was investigating the death of homecoming queen Laura Palmer, played by Sheryl Lee, and they were reunited at the beginning of the revival where Dale is currently being held. Viewers learned that Dale has been trapped in the Black Lodge for the past 25 years while his evil doppelganger has been roaming around in his place. The doppelganger has grown out his hair and wears a snakeskin shirt and black leather jacket. Dale and Laura, trapped in a red room, have another conversation and she informs him that she's indeed dead. To prove her point Laura removes the front part of her face to reveal a bright white light underneath. Dale asks Laura when he can leave and she kisses him and whispers something in his ear before screaming and being ripped away. Also back for the revival are Madchen Amick, Richard Beymer, David Duchovny, Sherilyn Fenn, David Patrick Kelly, Sheryl Lee, Peggy Lipton, Harry Dean Stanton. They will be joined by such newcomers as Jim Belushi, Michael Cera, Richard Chamberlain, Laura Dern, Tim Roth, Amanda Seyfried, Eddie Vedder, Ashley Judd and Naomi Watts. Pictured: Kyle MacLachlan BACKGRID UK 21 MAY 2017,Image: 333157323, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Kyle MacLachlan, Credit line: Profimedia