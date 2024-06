SANAA, YEMEN - MARCH 08: Thousands of demonstrators gather at the Sebin Street after Friday prayers to show solidarity with Palestinians and protest against Israeli attacks on Gaza, following a call of the Iranian-backed Houthis in Sanaa, Yemen on March 08, 2024. In the rally in Sanaa, Yemeni demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and chanted against the Israeli war on Gaza. Mohammed Hamoud / Anadolu