epa07239495 Elon Musk, co-founder and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., speaks during an unveiling event for the Boring Company Hawthorne tunnel in Hawthorne, California, USA, 18 December 2018. The Boring Company officially opened the Hawthorne tunnel, a preview of Elon Musk's larger vision to ease Los Angeles traffic. EPA-EFE/ROBYN BECK / POOL