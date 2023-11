GAZA, Nov. 15, 2023 -- Displaced children are seen at a temporary shelter in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Nov. 15, 2023. According to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), almost 1.5 million people have been displaced across the Gaza Strip since October 7, when Hamas carried out a surprise attack on southern Israel / Profimedia Images