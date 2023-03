„Ce faci, barbarule?”. Imagini cu primarul din Florența sărind asupra unui activist care aruncase cu vopsea pe fațada Palazzo Vecchio

epa10528358 A handout photo made available by the Municipality of Florence press office shows the Mayor of Florence Dario Nardella (R) flanked by a traffic police officer (L) blocking one of the environmental activists who daubed the facade of Palazzo Vecchio with orange paint, in Florence, Italy, 17 March 2023. Two activists part of the campaign 'Let's not pay for fossils', promoted by Ultima Generazione, Scientist Rebellion and Vigils against deaths at sea, daubed the entrance to Palazzo Vecchio with washable orange paint, using two fire extinguishers. EPA-EFE/MUNICIPALITY OF FLORENCE PRESS OFFICE/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES