Fosta vedetă TV Jay Leno a suferit arsuri grave, după ce un incendiu a izbucnit în garajul său. Cât va dura recuperarea

Comedian Jay Leno introduces a specially outfitted 2006 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, the fastest vehicle ever offered by Chevrolet and General Motors, at the Los Angeles Auto Show Thursday, 05 January 2006. The Corvette Z06 will serve as the official pace car of the 48th running of the Daytona 500, on Feb. 19. Leno will drive the pace car. This Corvette Z06 Daytona 500 pace car is mechanically identical to those available at Chevrolet dealerships. EPA/DAN MACMEDAN / HANDOUT