epa08104290 Russian driver Dmitry Sotnikov, co-driver Ruslan Akhmadeev, and mechanic Ilgiz Akhmetzianov of Kamaz-Master in action during the first stage of the Rally Dakar 2020 from Jeddah to Al Wajh, Saudi Arabia, 05 January 2020. The Rally Dakar takes place in Saudi Arabia from 05 to 17 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN